Soldiers from 10th Mountain Division taught students the role of combat engineers in the U.S. Army to students of Copenhagen Central School on Fort Drum, New York, Jan. 5, 2024. Students were taught about the role of combat engineers and also participated in a workshop to make a medical sled out of paper towels and straws. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 13:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909932
|VIRIN:
|240105-A-GW675-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110071915
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Starbase Acadamy Combat Engineer Presentation, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT