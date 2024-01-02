Starbase Acadamy Combat Engineer Presentation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/909932" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from 10th Mountain Division taught students the role of combat engineers in the U.S. Army to students of Copenhagen Central School on Fort Drum, New York, Jan. 5, 2024. Students were taught about the role of combat engineers and also participated in a workshop to make a medical sled out of paper towels and straws. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)