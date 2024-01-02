Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Starbase Acadamy Combat Engineer Presentation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Video by Spc. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from 10th Mountain Division taught students the role of combat engineers in the U.S. Army to students of Copenhagen Central School on Fort Drum, New York, Jan. 5, 2024. Students were taught about the role of combat engineers and also participated in a workshop to make a medical sled out of paper towels and straws. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 13:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909932
    VIRIN: 240105-A-GW675-1001
    Filename: DOD_110071915
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Starbase Acadamy Combat Engineer Presentation, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT