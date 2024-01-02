Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wild Weasel of the Week: Airman 1st Class Cole Grim

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.05.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cole Grim, 35th Civil Engineering Squadron electrical systems apprentice, is awarded the Wild Weasel of the Week coin at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 4, 2023. He was recognized for his critical role restoring power during an unscheduled power outage as well as his role in assisting during 15 planned power outages to support contractor work on projects across base for Misawa’s 230-million-dollar energy savings performance contract. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 02:12
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 909906
    VIRIN: 240105-F-EP621-1001
    Filename: DOD_110071469
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wild Weasel of the Week: Airman 1st Class Cole Grim, by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    PACAF
    Misawa Air Base
    electrical systems
    35th CES
    Team Misawa

