Wild Weasel of the Week: Airman 1st Class Cole Grim

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cole Grim, 35th Civil Engineering Squadron electrical systems apprentice, is awarded the Wild Weasel of the Week coin at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 4, 2023. He was recognized for his critical role restoring power during an unscheduled power outage as well as his role in assisting during 15 planned power outages to support contractor work on projects across base for Misawa’s 230-million-dollar energy savings performance contract. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)