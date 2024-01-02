USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) conducts Flight Operations on Jan. 2, 2023. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ray McCann)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 05:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909821
|VIRIN:
|240102-N-IP029-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110070383
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, IKE Conducts Flight Operations, by PO3 Ray McCann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
