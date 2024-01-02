USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conduct Flight Operations

MIDDLE EAST (Jan. 2, 2024) The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. Sth Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Kade Bise
01.02.2024
|01.04.2024 05:24
|B-Roll
|909819
|240102-N-EY390-1002
|DOD_110070381
|00:01:05
AT SEA
|0
|0
