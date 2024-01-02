Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IKE Conducts Flight Operations

    AT SEA

    11.10.2023

    Courtesy Video

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to provide the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability to maintain maritime stability and to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Anh V. Tran

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 05:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909809
    VIRIN: 231110-N-KV126-1001
    Filename: DOD_110070369
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: AT SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    CVN 69
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    USCENTCOMPA

