7th WMD-CST trains with local counterparts

The 7th Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team (CST) conducted training alongside members of the Independence Fire Department and the Kansas National Guard’s 73rd CST, at Blue River Community College, Dec. 7, 2023. The training focused on a response to a potential Chemical Biological Radioactive Nuclear (CBRN) agent. Audio: Title: The Heavy Three; Artist: Mr. Smith; Source: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/mr-smith/streamliner/the-heavy-three/ License: CC BY 4.0 DEED; Audio was remixed to fit video time length (U.S. National Guard video by Senior Airman Whitney Erhart)
|12.07.2023
|01.03.2024 16:08
|Package
|909788
|231207-Z-QO948-1001
|DOD_110069892
|00:01:00
|JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US
|INDEPENDENCE, MO, US
|JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US
|KANSAS CITY, KS, US
|KANSAS CITY, MO, US
|0
|0
