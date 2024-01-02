7th WMD-CST trains with local counterparts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 7th Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team (CST) conducted training alongside members of the Independence Fire Department and the Kansas National Guard’s 73rd CST, at Blue River Community College, Dec. 7, 2023. The training focused on a response to a potential Chemical Biological Radioactive Nuclear (CBRN) agent. Audio: Title: The Heavy Three; Artist: Mr. Smith; Source: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/mr-smith/streamliner/the-heavy-three/ License: CC BY 4.0 DEED; Audio was remixed to fit video time length (U.S. National Guard video by Senior Airman Whitney Erhart)