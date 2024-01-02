Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th WMD-CST trains with local counterparts

    JEFFERSON CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Whitney Erhart 

    Missouri National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The 7th Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team (CST) conducted training alongside members of the Independence Fire Department and the Kansas National Guard’s 73rd CST, at Blue River Community College, Dec. 7, 2023. The training focused on a response to a potential Chemical Biological Radioactive Nuclear (CBRN) agent. Audio: Title: The Heavy Three; Artist: Mr. Smith; Source: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/mr-smith/streamliner/the-heavy-three/ License: CC BY 4.0 DEED; Audio was remixed to fit video time length (U.S. National Guard video by Senior Airman Whitney Erhart)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Category: Package
    Location: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US
    Missouri National Guard
    Kansas National Guard
    National Guard
    Missouri Army National Guard
    73rd CST
    7th WMD-CST

