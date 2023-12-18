Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustainment Soldiers share their New Year’s Resolutions

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    01.03.2024

    Video by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S., Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade’s Task Force Provider, deployed to Europe, share their New Year’s Resolution for this upcoming year in Powidz, Poland, Jan. 3, 2024. The 3rd DSB is currently deployed as part of a rotation of forces providing command, control, and support to units supporting multinational training and operations across more than 13 European countries. These units are building interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and regional security partners and deterring aggression on NATO’s eastern flank.
    U.S. Army Pfc. Darius Morris, a Kingstree, South Carolina native assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, gives his New Year’s Resolution.
    U.S. Army Pfc. Johnathan Nieves, an Isabela, Puerto Rico native assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, gives his New Year’s Resolution.
    U.S. Army Sgt. Quadarious Black, a Charolette, North Carolina assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, gives his New Year’s Resolution.
    U.S. Army Pfc. John Dockery, a Detroit, Michigan native assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, gives his New Year’s Resolution.
    U.S. Army Pfc. Penelope Brayboy, a Pembroke, North Carolina native assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, gives her New Year’s Resolution.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    Newyears
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    3ID Rock of the Marne

