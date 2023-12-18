Sustainment Soldiers share their New Year’s Resolutions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S., Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade’s Task Force Provider, deployed to Europe, share their New Year’s Resolution for this upcoming year in Powidz, Poland, Jan. 3, 2024. The 3rd DSB is currently deployed as part of a rotation of forces providing command, control, and support to units supporting multinational training and operations across more than 13 European countries. These units are building interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and regional security partners and deterring aggression on NATO’s eastern flank.

U.S. Army Pfc. Darius Morris, a Kingstree, South Carolina native assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, gives his New Year’s Resolution.

U.S. Army Pfc. Johnathan Nieves, an Isabela, Puerto Rico native assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, gives his New Year’s Resolution.

U.S. Army Sgt. Quadarious Black, a Charolette, North Carolina assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, gives his New Year’s Resolution.

U.S. Army Pfc. John Dockery, a Detroit, Michigan native assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, gives his New Year’s Resolution.

U.S. Army Pfc. Penelope Brayboy, a Pembroke, North Carolina native assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, gives her New Year’s Resolution.