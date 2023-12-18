Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    361st EOD Company Showcases Tactical and Technical Expertise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2023

    Video by Spc. Carlos Parra 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    Soldiers of the 361st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company (EOD) showcase the tactical and technical prowess of an EOD expert, July 22nd, 2023 in Casa Grande, AZ. The 361st EOD Co. is a part of the 48th Explosive Ordnance Group, which encompasses three battalions and 14 companies across 12 states.

    SME: 1LT Jake Dibble, 361st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2023
    Date Posted: 01.01.2024 00:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909709
    VIRIN: 230722-A-PV404-5215
    Filename: DOD_110067784
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: AZ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 361st EOD Company Showcases Tactical and Technical Expertise, by SPC Carlos Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    robot
    EOD
    48th EOD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT