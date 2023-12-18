361st EOD Company Showcases Tactical and Technical Expertise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of the 361st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company (EOD) showcase the tactical and technical prowess of an EOD expert, July 22nd, 2023 in Casa Grande, AZ. The 361st EOD Co. is a part of the 48th Explosive Ordnance Group, which encompasses three battalions and 14 companies across 12 states.



SME: 1LT Jake Dibble, 361st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company