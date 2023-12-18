20230619-N-PA358-1001 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (June 19, 2023) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) reaches the 50% mark in its Planned Incremental Availability at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, June 19.
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 22:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909704
|VIRIN:
|230619-N-PA358-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110067637
|Length:
|00:05:01
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) reaches 50% mark of its Planned Incremental Availability, by PO3 Tara Tripp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
