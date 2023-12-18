The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs strives to produce social media content that is entertaining and engaging to a military and civilian audience while highlighting the different aspects of the National Guard. The purpose of the video was to take a satirical approach to vintage airline commercials while showcasing the UH-60 Blackhawk and its capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 04:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909617
|VIRIN:
|230626-A-PV404-5668
|Filename:
|DOD_110066848
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, UH-60 Blackhawk: The Epitome of Luxury Travel, by SPC Carlos Parra, identified by DVIDS
