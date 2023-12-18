Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UH-60 Blackhawk: The Epitome of Luxury Travel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Video by Spc. Carlos Parra 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs strives to produce social media content that is entertaining and engaging to a military and civilian audience while highlighting the different aspects of the National Guard. The purpose of the video was to take a satirical approach to vintage airline commercials while showcasing the UH-60 Blackhawk and its capabilities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 04:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909617
    VIRIN: 230626-A-PV404-5668
    Filename: DOD_110066848
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UH-60 Blackhawk: The Epitome of Luxury Travel, by SPC Carlos Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blackhawk
    Travel
    National Guard
    DEMA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT