Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shipboard Reflections With SWO Boss

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Video by Joseph Millar 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, reflects on his ship tour and all hands call aboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in San Diego. During the visit, Kitchener evaluated Curtis Wilbur’s current state of readiness and presented two Sailors with challenge coins.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 19:57
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 909607
    VIRIN: 230119-N-SB299-1001
    Filename: DOD_110066686
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shipboard Reflections With SWO Boss, by Joseph Millar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ships
    Surface Warfare
    Readiness
    SWO BOSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT