Shipboard Reflections With SWO Boss

Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, reflects on his ship tour and all hands call aboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in San Diego. During the visit, Kitchener evaluated Curtis Wilbur’s current state of readiness and presented two Sailors with challenge coins.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2023 19:57
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|909607
|VIRIN:
|230119-N-SB299-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110066686
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
