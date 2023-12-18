Surface Warriors take on USS Buttercup

The Damage Control Wet Trainer, better known as the “BUTTERCUP” was renovated in 1993 to meet the demands of the fleet and to keep up with modern day training. The trainer provides training in basic damage control to students in various officer accession programs as well as to personnel from fleet and reserve units.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2023 19:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909606
|VIRIN:
|230426-N-SB299-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110066676
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
