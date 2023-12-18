Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Surface Warriors take on USS Buttercup

    UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Video by Joseph Millar 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    The Damage Control Wet Trainer, better known as the “BUTTERCUP” was renovated in 1993 to meet the demands of the fleet and to keep up with modern day training. The trainer provides training in basic damage control to students in various officer accession programs as well as to personnel from fleet and reserve units.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 19:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909606
    VIRIN: 230426-N-SB299-1001
    Filename: DOD_110066676
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surface Warriors take on USS Buttercup, by Joseph Millar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ships
    Surface Warfare
    Readiness
    SWO BOSS

