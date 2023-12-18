Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Surface Warfare Culture: USS Spruance

    UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Video by Joseph Millar 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Commanding Officer of the USS Spruance and members of his crew discuss developing a warfighting culture on their ship.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 19:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909605
    VIRIN: 231004-N-SB299-1001
    Filename: DOD_110066675
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: US

    TAGS

    ships
    Surface Warfare
    Readiness
    SWO BOSS

