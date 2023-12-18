Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shipboard Reflections With SWO BOSS

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Mark Faram 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, at SNA National in Arlington, VA congratulating newly pinned Surface Warfare Officers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 19:57
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 909604
    VIRIN: 230119-N-SB299-1001
    Filename: DOD_110066674
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shipboard Reflections With SWO BOSS, by CPO Mark Faram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ships
    Surface Warfare
    Readiness
    SWO BOSS

