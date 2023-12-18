Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks to sailors assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship @ussmontgomery.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2023 19:57
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|909602
|VIRIN:
|230210-N-SB299-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110066672
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Shipboard Reflections With SWO BOSS, by Joseph Millar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT