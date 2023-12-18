Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shipboard Reflections With SWO BOSS

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Video by Joseph Millar 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks to sailors assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship @ussmontgomery.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 19:57
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 909602
    VIRIN: 230210-N-SB299-1001
    Filename: DOD_110066672
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shipboard Reflections With SWO BOSS, by Joseph Millar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    personnel
    Readiness
    Surface Force

