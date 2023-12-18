NSW End of Year Global Impact 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In 2023, Naval Special Warfare (NSW) embarked on a journey of international collaboration and fleet integration. From joint operations in the Bering Sea with the USS John P. Murtha; a mass casualty drill with Republic of Korea Navy SEALs in Pyeongtaek, South Korea; to conducting a personnel recovery exercise with Croatian special forces and Slovenian specialized military police unit members during Adriatic Strike, we strengthened ties with our global allies and partners. NSW showcased how its use of innovative technology increases capability in denied areas by successfully participating in Integrated Battle Problem 23.1, a U.S. Pacific Fleet experiment, executed by U.S. 3rd Fleet, operationalizing multi-domain employment of unmanned systems to create fleet warfighting advantages. Without a doubt, we expanded our horizons. As we bid farewell to 2023, the camaraderie forged on an international scale sets the stage for a year of shared successes and collective security in the New Year.

NSW proudly celebrates the achievements that defined our year. Command Master Chief Joaquin Martinez became the first SWCC to rise to the position of command master chief at NSW Center. We honor the legacy of Solomon 'Sol' Atkinson, the first Alaskan Native Navy SEAL, with the naming of the future USNS Solomon Atkinson (T-ATS 12). Naval Special Warfare Command received formal acknowledgment for its exceptional suicide prevention efforts during DoD’s annual Suicide Prevention Recognition ceremony. We celebrated Special Boat Team 20 with the inaugural NSW Battle Efficiency Program Award, a testament to their operational excellence. Finally, we kicked off the year with a Silver Star presentation to retired Rear Adm. Thomas Richards, symbolizing the unwavering valor etched into our NSW history. As we reflect on these milestones, we look forward to the challenges and triumphs awaiting us in 2024!