Fall 2023 B-Roll - Arlington National Cemetery

2023 Fall/Autumn B-roll footage at Arlington National Cemetery.
Time Stamps Location Description:
00:00 - 00:06: Section 18 (Grant Drive and Clayton Drive)
00:07 - 00:35: Eisenhower Drive (Corner of Section 55)
00:36 - 01:16: Curtis Walk (West off Schley Drive)
01:17 - 02:06: Eisenhower Drive (Corner of Section 55)
02:07 - 03:40: Section 18 (Grant Drive and Clayton Drive)
03:41 - 04:11: Eisenhower Drive (Traveling North Parralel to Section 66/67)
04:12 - 04:34: Bradley Drive (Traveling East Between Section 60 and 66/65)
04:35 - 04:57: Bradley Drive (Traveling West Facing South Over Section 64/65/66)
04:58 - 06:26: Section 25 (Corner of Eisenhower Drive and Porter Drive)
06:27 - 06:33: Eisenhower Drive (Traveling South Facing Airforce Memorial)
06:34 - 06:47: MacArthur Drive (Traveling South Facing West)
06:48 - 07:53: Section 47 (Facing West)
07:54 - 08:00: Section 66 (Facing East)
08:01 - 08:04: Eisenhower Drive (Traveling North Facing West)
08:05 - 08:20: Eisenhower Drive (Traveling North Towards Front Gates)
08:21 - 09:00: Curtis Walk (West off Schley Drive)
09:01 - 11:44: Section 39 (Near Section 41 and Section 40)
11:45 - 12:25: Roosevelt Drive ( Facing East Over Section 6 and Section 7)
12:26 - 12:33: McPherson Drive (Traveling South Parallel to Section 17 and Section 22/23)
12:34 - 12:48: Nurses Memorial (Section 21 Facing Southeast)
12:49 - 13:17: Section 17 (Facing West)
13:18 - 13:26: Millennium Project CT 13 Bridge
13:27 - 14:29: Section 82 and Section 81 (Facing North West)
14:30 - 15:33: CT 10 and CT 11
15:34 - 17:02: Section 52 (Facing East)
17:03 - 18:22: Section 43 (Middle of the Section)
18:23 - 18:54: Lincoln Drive (Traveling Southwest Facing Section 38)
18:55 - 19:24: Section 64 (Facing South Towards the Pentagon)
19:25 - 19:46: Columbarium (CT 1, CT 2 & CT 3AL
