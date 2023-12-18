Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fall 2023 B-Roll - Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2023

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    2023 Fall/Autumn B-roll footage at Arlington National Cemetery.

    Time Stamps Location Description:

    00:00 - 00:06: Section 18 (Grant Drive and Clayton Drive)
    00:07 - 00:35: Eisenhower Drive (Corner of Section 55)
    00:36 - 01:16: Curtis Walk (West off Schley Drive)
    01:17 - 02:06: Eisenhower Drive (Corner of Section 55)
    02:07 - 03:40: Section 18 (Grant Drive and Clayton Drive)
    03:41 - 04:11: Eisenhower Drive (Traveling North Parralel to Section 66/67)
    04:12 - 04:34: Bradley Drive (Traveling East Between Section 60 and 66/65)
    04:35 - 04:57: Bradley Drive (Traveling West Facing South Over Section 64/65/66)
    04:58 - 06:26: Section 25 (Corner of Eisenhower Drive and Porter Drive)
    06:27 - 06:33: Eisenhower Drive (Traveling South Facing Airforce Memorial)
    06:34 - 06:47: MacArthur Drive (Traveling South Facing West)
    06:48 - 07:53: Section 47 (Facing West)
    07:54 - 08:00: Section 66 (Facing East)
    08:01 - 08:04: Eisenhower Drive (Traveling North Facing West)
    08:05 - 08:20: Eisenhower Drive (Traveling North Towards Front Gates)
    08:21 - 09:00: Curtis Walk (West off Schley Drive)
    09:01 - 11:44: Section 39 (Near Section 41 and Section 40)
    11:45 - 12:25: Roosevelt Drive ( Facing East Over Section 6 and Section 7)
    12:26 - 12:33: McPherson Drive (Traveling South Parallel to Section 17 and Section 22/23)
    12:34 - 12:48: Nurses Memorial (Section 21 Facing Southeast)
    12:49 - 13:17: Section 17 (Facing West)
    13:18 - 13:26: Millennium Project CT 13 Bridge
    13:27 - 14:29: Section 82 and Section 81 (Facing North West)
    14:30 - 15:33: CT 10 and CT 11
    15:34 - 17:02: Section 52 (Facing East)
    17:03 - 18:22: Section 43 (Middle of the Section)
    18:23 - 18:54: Lincoln Drive (Traveling Southwest Facing Section 38)
    18:55 - 19:24: Section 64 (Facing South Towards the Pentagon)
    19:25 - 19:46: Columbarium (CT 1, CT 2 & CT 3AL

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 12:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909516
    VIRIN: 231026-A-YL265-1633
    Filename: DOD_110065211
    Length: 00:19:46
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fall 2023 B-Roll - Arlington National Cemetery, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    arlington national cemetery
    Autumn
    b-roll
    anc
    fall 2023

