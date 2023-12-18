Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wing of Choice: Year in Review

    MS, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2023

    Video by Sarah Loicano 

    403rd Wing Public Affairs

    Training, exercises, weather taskings, deployments and supporting combatant commanders around the globe kept 403rd Wing Reserve Citizen Airmen busy in 2023. These are a few of the milestones that demonstrated the wing’s commitment to mission readiness, modernization, community partnerships, and Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 09:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909489
    VIRIN: 122223-F-IL418-1000
    Filename: DOD_110064663
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: MS, US

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    403rd Wing
    Ready Now
    Transforming for the Future

