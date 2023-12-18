Training, exercises, weather taskings, deployments and supporting combatant commanders around the globe kept 403rd Wing Reserve Citizen Airmen busy in 2023. These are a few of the milestones that demonstrated the wing’s commitment to mission readiness, modernization, community partnerships, and Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 09:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909489
|VIRIN:
|122223-F-IL418-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110064663
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Wing of Choice: Year in Review, by Sarah Loicano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
