U.S. Air Force animation created for social media dissemination in honor of the holiday season at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 19, 2023. The animation was created using Adobe Illustrator, Adobe After Effects, and Adobe Premiere Pro. (U.S. Air Force animation by Airman 1st Class Alexzandra Gracey)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 21:51
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|909447
|VIRIN:
|231219-F-SL055-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110063996
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|JP
|Hometown:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Happy Holidays, Team Yokota 2023, by A1C Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
