Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy Holidays, Team Yokota 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    12.19.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force animation created for social media dissemination in honor of the holiday season at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 19, 2023. The animation was created using Adobe Illustrator, Adobe After Effects, and Adobe Premiere Pro. (U.S. Air Force animation by Airman 1st Class Alexzandra Gracey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 21:51
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 909447
    VIRIN: 231219-F-SL055-1001
    Filename: DOD_110063996
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: JP
    Hometown: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Holidays, Team Yokota 2023, by A1C Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Christmas

    TAGS

    PACAF
    holidays
    Holiday Season
    Yokota AB
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT