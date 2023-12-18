230513-N-ER894-1001 AT SEA (May 13, 2023) Sailors aboard the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) participate in a small arms live-fire exercise on the fantail while underway. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 09:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909378
|VIRIN:
|230513-N-ER894-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110063184
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Small Arms Qualification aboard Ronald Reagan, by PO3 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
