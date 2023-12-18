Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Behind the Bulkhead: Ronald Reagan Museum

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AT SEA

    07.13.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Timothy Dimal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230713-N-ER894-1001 AT SEA (July 13, 2023) In this first pilot episode of "Behind the Bulkhead," we showcase the Ronald Reagan Museum aboard the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Timothy Dimal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 09:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909376
    VIRIN: 230713-N-ER894-1001
    Filename: DOD_110063178
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: AT SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Bulkhead: Ronald Reagan Museum, by PO3 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    7th Fleet
    Ronald Reagan
    History
    Deployment
    Gipper

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT