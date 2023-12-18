Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Early Morning RAS aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

    AT SEA

    06.24.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Timothy Dimal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230624-N-ER894-1001 AT SEA (June 24, 2023) This video was created to showcase and highlight an early morning replenishment-at-sea conducted by the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while under low visibility conditions. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Timothy Dimal)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 09:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909373
    VIRIN: 230624-N-ER894-1001
    Filename: DOD_110063158
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: AT SEA

    RAS
    UNREP
    replenishment
    7th Fleet
    CTF 73

