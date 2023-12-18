Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ronald Reagan End of Deployment 2023

    AT SEA

    11.22.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231122-N-ER894-1001 AT SEA (Nov. 22, 2023) This video was created to showcase the 2023 deployment of the U.S. Navy's only forward deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909371
    Length: 00:00:57
    7th Fleet
    Deployment
    Operational
    INDOPACOM

