    D-BX Powering the Mission (emblem, open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    12.27.2023

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Digital Business Transformation or D-BX is the integration of digital technology into all areas of a business. D-BX changes how you operate and deliver value to customers. It's also a cultural shift that requires organizations to challenge the status quo, experiment, and embrace change. For more information about DLA visit, www.dla.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 10:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909240
    VIRIN: 231227-D-LU733-7999
    Filename: DOD_110062239
    Length: 00:04:36
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-BX Powering the Mission (emblem, open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    D-BX

