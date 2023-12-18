Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Year in Review

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros 

    DC National Guard

    Whatever the next year holds, the Soldiers of the District of Columbia National Guard will continue to support the District and the Nation with trained, ready and resilient Soldiers for multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by SFC Erica Jaros, 715th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 09:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909228
    VIRIN: 231227-A-DH163-1881
    Filename: DOD_110062187
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Year in Review, by SFC Erica Jaros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Year in Review
    DCNG
    D.C. National Guard
    Capital Guardians

