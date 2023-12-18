III EOTG and 31st MEU conduct VBSS

U.S. Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force Expeditionary Operations Training Group (EOTG) and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) participate in a Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure training Dec. 8, 2023 in Okinawa, Japan. III MEF EOTG trains and evaluates deploying MEU’s, and other designated forces, in select special individual and collective tasks, and evaluates their ability to conduct assigned mission essential tasks to prepare those forces to support the geographic combatant commanders. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
