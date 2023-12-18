Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III EOTG and 31st MEU conduct VBSS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    12.08.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force Expeditionary Operations Training Group (EOTG) and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) participate in a Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure training Dec. 8, 2023 in Okinawa, Japan. III MEF EOTG trains and evaluates deploying MEU’s, and other designated forces, in select special individual and collective tasks, and evaluates their ability to conduct assigned mission essential tasks to prepare those forces to support the geographic combatant commanders. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 22:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909216
    VIRIN: 231208-N-CZ893-1001
    Filename: DOD_110061862
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III EOTG and 31st MEU conduct VBSS, by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VBSS
    U.S. Marines
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU)
    3rd Expeditionary Operations Training Group (EOTG)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT