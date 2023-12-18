III EOTG and 31st MEU conduct VBSS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/909216" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force Expeditionary Operations Training Group (EOTG) and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) participate in a Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure training Dec. 8, 2023 in Okinawa, Japan. III MEF EOTG trains and evaluates deploying MEU’s, and other designated forces, in select special individual and collective tasks, and evaluates their ability to conduct assigned mission essential tasks to prepare those forces to support the geographic combatant commanders. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)