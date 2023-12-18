Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Day in The Office (Combat Arms)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    06.20.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kenneth Metzler, 35th Security Forces Squadron, combat arms instructor, gives a tour around the small arms building at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 20, 2023. During the tour, Metzler goes into detail regarding his position as a combat arms instructor. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman William Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 19:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909212
    VIRIN: 230620-F-MK454-9001
    Filename: DOD_110061844
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Day in The Office (Combat Arms), by A1C William Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    Security Forces
    Combat Arms

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT