A Day in The Office (Combat Arms)

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kenneth Metzler, 35th Security Forces Squadron, combat arms instructor, gives a tour around the small arms building at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 20, 2023. During the tour, Metzler goes into detail regarding his position as a combat arms instructor. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman William Rodriguez)
|06.20.2023
Date Posted: 12.26.2023
Category: Video Productions
