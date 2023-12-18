U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Kentucky’s National Guard 2113th Transportation Company visit a non-public primary school “Little School” in Bukowina Bobrzanska, Poland, Dec. 22, 2023. Throughout the visit, the Soldiers gave out gift bags, listened to the students sing Christmas songs, and took photos with the students. The students practiced English language skills while hosting the U.S. Soldiers that deployed as part of a rotation of forces to provide sustainment for training and operations on NATO’s eastern flank.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 09:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|908999
|VIRIN:
|231222-A-CJ193-6120
|Filename:
|DOD_110059279
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|BUKOWINA BOBRZANSKA, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|WEST PADUCAH, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky’s National Guard 2113th Transportation Company visits non public primary school in Poland, by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT