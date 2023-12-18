Kentucky’s National Guard 2113th Transportation Company visits non public primary school in Poland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Kentucky’s National Guard 2113th Transportation Company visit a non-public primary school “Little School” in Bukowina Bobrzanska, Poland, Dec. 22, 2023. Throughout the visit, the Soldiers gave out gift bags, listened to the students sing Christmas songs, and took photos with the students. The students practiced English language skills while hosting the U.S. Soldiers that deployed as part of a rotation of forces to provide sustainment for training and operations on NATO’s eastern flank.