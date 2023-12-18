Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky’s National Guard 2113th Transportation Company visits non public primary school in Poland

    BUKOWINA BOBRZANSKA, POLAND

    12.22.2023

    Video by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Kentucky’s National Guard 2113th Transportation Company visit a non-public primary school “Little School” in Bukowina Bobrzanska, Poland, Dec. 22, 2023. Throughout the visit, the Soldiers gave out gift bags, listened to the students sing Christmas songs, and took photos with the students. The students practiced English language skills while hosting the U.S. Soldiers that deployed as part of a rotation of forces to provide sustainment for training and operations on NATO’s eastern flank.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 09:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 908999
    VIRIN: 231222-A-CJ193-6120
    Filename: DOD_110059279
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: BUKOWINA BOBRZANSKA, PL
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Hometown: WEST PADUCAH, KY, US

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    3ID Rock of the Marne

