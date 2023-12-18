Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shaw 2023 Year in Review

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A year-in-review video montage highlights the achievements of the 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., 2023. The video feature recognizes the successes and accomplishments by service members, both uniformed and civilian, in training, base renovations, Airman development and culture in 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 14:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 908891
    VIRIN: 231221-F-VV695-1001
    Filename: DOD_110058130
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US

    This work, Shaw 2023 Year in Review, by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shaw Air Force Base
    20th Fighter Wing
    Year in review

