Shaw 2023 Year in Review

A year-in-review video montage highlights the achievements of the 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., 2023. The video feature recognizes the successes and accomplishments by service members, both uniformed and civilian, in training, base renovations, Airman development and culture in 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)