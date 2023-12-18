U.S. Marines participate in the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition Far East on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 14, 2023. MCMC-Far East is an annual two-week event held to improve Marines’ marksmanship, combat readiness, and weapon proficiency. Marines utilize the first week to learn various techniques and fundamentals from members of the Marine Corps Shooting Team and compete the following week as individuals and teams. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 22:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|908787
|VIRIN:
|231214-M-GL438-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110057137
|Length:
|00:06:56
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll of the 2023 Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition Far East, by Cpl Zachary Sarvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT