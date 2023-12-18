Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Middlesboro celebrates channel clearing project

    MIDDLESBORO, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District and the city of Middlesboro, Kentucky, celebrated the completion of a channel clearing project Dec. 14, 2023, that removed sediment and vegetation from Yellow Creek and armored a levee that provides flood protection for nearby business and homes. (Video Report by Leon Roberts and Avery Schneider)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 19:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 908783
    VIRIN: 231214-A-EO110-1025
    Filename: DOD_110057122
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: MIDDLESBORO, KY, US

    USACE
    Kentucky
    Levee
    Middlesboro
    Channel Clearing Project
    Yellow Creek

