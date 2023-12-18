The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District and the city of Middlesboro, Kentucky, celebrated the completion of a channel clearing project Dec. 14, 2023, that removed sediment and vegetation from Yellow Creek and armored a levee that provides flood protection for nearby business and homes. (Video Report by Leon Roberts and Avery Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 19:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|908783
|VIRIN:
|231214-A-EO110-1025
|Filename:
|DOD_110057122
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|MIDDLESBORO, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Middlesboro celebrates channel clearing project, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Flood protection for Kentuckians restored at Middlesboro levee
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT