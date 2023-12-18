Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Carson Aircraft Fire Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Video by John Switzer 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Carson Fire Fighters Conduct Aircraft Fire training Near Butts Army Airfield.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 15:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908759
    VIRIN: 231220-O-UR003-4409
    Filename: DOD_110056867
    Length: 00:04:54
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Carson Aircraft Fire Training, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Carson
    Firefighters
    DES
    Butts Army Airfield
    Aircraft fire training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT