Fort Carson Fire Fighters Conduct Aircraft Fire training Near Butts Army Airfield.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 15:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|908759
|VIRIN:
|231220-O-UR003-4409
|Filename:
|DOD_110056867
|Length:
|00:04:54
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Carson Aircraft Fire Training, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT