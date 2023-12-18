Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Confederate Memorial Removal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Work continues on the removal of the Confederate Memorial in Section 16 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Dec. 20, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 12:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908713
    VIRIN: 231220-A-YL265-3288
    Filename: DOD_110056464
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Confederate Memorial Removal, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arlington National Cemetery
    ANC
    Confederate Memorial
    Section 16

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT