DLA Disposition Services Mid-America Team sends their holiday message to team DLA.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 21:12
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|908578
|VIRIN:
|231218-D-LU733-7838
|Filename:
|DOD_110055531
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Disposition Services Mid-America Team 2023 Holiday Message, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT