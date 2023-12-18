10th Mountain Division Uncasing Ceremony B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 10th Mountain Division command team, consisting of Maj. Gen Gregory Anderson and Command Sgt. Maj Nema Mobar, holds an uncasing ceremony to conclude the unit’s mission in Eastern Europe on Fort Drum, New York, Dec. 17, 2023. The uncasing ceremony represents when a unit’s mission is complete and the command team has returned. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kade M. Bowers)