    10th Mountain Division Uncasing Ceremony B-Roll

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2023

    Video by Spc. Kade Bowers 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 10th Mountain Division command team, consisting of Maj. Gen Gregory Anderson and Command Sgt. Maj Nema Mobar, holds an uncasing ceremony to conclude the unit’s mission in Eastern Europe on Fort Drum, New York, Dec. 17, 2023. The uncasing ceremony represents when a unit’s mission is complete and the command team has returned. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kade M. Bowers)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 14:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908490
    VIRIN: 231217-A-UV937-8871
    Filename: DOD_110054683
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Uncasing Ceremony B-Roll, by SPC Kade Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    Deployment

