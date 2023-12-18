Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How do flyovers happen?

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2023

    Video by Senior Airman William Pugh 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen show what it means to prepare for and execute a flyover Dec. 16 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 11:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 908436
    VIRIN: 232118-F-NI018-1001
    Filename: DOD_110054152
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Sports
    Weather
    Football
    Louisiana
    Event
    Pilot
    Flyover
    Aircrew
    Barksdale
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    AETC
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    Independence Bowl
    B-52H Stratofortress
    96th Bomb Squadron
    2BW
    2nd Bomb Wing
    20th Bomb Squadron
    Team Barksdale
    Tags: B-52
    weeklyvideos
    2nd OWRS Aircraft maintenance
    2nd AMXS Air traffic control

