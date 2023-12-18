MMC Burkhardt Commissioning

(Dec. 1, 2023) – Chief Warrant Officer Joseph Burkhardt, from Beaverton, Oregon, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), gives a speech during his commissioning ceremony, Dec. 1. During the ceremony, Burkhardt was promoted to chief warrant officer. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 23:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|908390
|VIRIN:
|231201-N-EU502-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110053586
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
