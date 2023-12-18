DLA Director VADM Michelle Skubic and CCM Alvin Dyer send a special Holiday message.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 16:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|908353
|VIRIN:
|231218-D-LU733-2955
|PIN:
|505867
|Filename:
|DOD_110053085
|Length:
|00:04:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DLA Director VADM Michelle Skubic and CCM Alvin Dyer 2023 Holiday Video Message (emblem, open captions), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT