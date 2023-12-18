Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BOOTS ON THE GROUND: SAVING SPECIES, SUPPORTING THE MISSION

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2023

    The Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations and Environment announces the release of Boots on the Ground: Saving Species, Supporting the Mission—a video that showcases the Department of Defense’s (DoD) success in maintaining its national defense and security mission, while conserving military lands and the species that call them home.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 15:14
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:07:04
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

