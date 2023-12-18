The Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations and Environment announces the release of Boots on the Ground: Saving Species, Supporting the Mission—a video that showcases the Department of Defense’s (DoD) success in maintaining its national defense and security mission, while conserving military lands and the species that call them home.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 15:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|908344
|VIRIN:
|231218-F-CV364-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110052983
|Length:
|00:07:04
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
