Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1CAB College Football Playoff Shoutouts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    12.14.2023

    Video by Spc. Valesia Gaines 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    Soldiers from HHC, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, wish their favorite team good luck in this years NCAA College Football Playoff.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 10:11
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 908282
    VIRIN: 231214-A-CC161-1002
    Filename: DOD_110052252
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1CAB College Football Playoff Shoutouts, by SPC Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    College Football
    ESPN
    Longhorns
    1CAB
    Above the First
    NCAA2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT