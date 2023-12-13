1CAB College Football Playoff Shoutouts

Soldiers from HHC, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, wish their favorite team good luck in this years NCAA College Football Playoff.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 10:11
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|908282
|VIRIN:
|231214-A-CC161-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110052252
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
