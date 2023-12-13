230329-N-YK120-1001 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Mar. 29, 2023) Spotlight social media reel on Reactor Department Master Chief Devon Goyert aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 29, 2023. Truman is currently undergoing a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Bergstrom)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 09:28
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|908279
|VIRIN:
|230329-N-YK120-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110052219
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Master Chief Devon Goyert Spotlight, by PO3 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT