1CAB Command Team Holiday Greeting

Poland-- Saturday, December 2, 2023, the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade Command Team consisting of COL Chad Corriagan, CSM Rob Christensen, and CW5 Tony Nwafor wished the Soldiers of 1CAB and their families a happy Holiday Season.
(Video by U.S. Army SGT Valesia Gaines)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 09:22
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|908277
|VIRIN:
|231202-A-CC161-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110052212
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
