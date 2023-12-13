1CAB Command Team Holiday Greeting

Poland-- The 1st Combat Aviation Brigade Command Team composing of COL Chad Corrigan, CSM Rob Christensen, and CW5 Tony Nwafor, wish Soldiers and their families a Happy Holiday.
(Video By U.S. Army SGT Valesia Gaines)
