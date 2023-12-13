Romania-- Tuesday, December 5, 2023, Task Nightmare conducted Dunker training in Romania. Dunker Training trains and prepared Aviators and the Aircrew how to remove themselves from a downed aircraft in water.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 08:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|908269
|VIRIN:
|231205-A-CC161-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110052151
|Length:
|00:08:59
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Nightmare Dunker Training B-Roll Video, by SPC Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT