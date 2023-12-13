Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nightmare Dunker Training B-Roll Video

    ROMANIA

    12.05.2023

    Video by Spc. Valesia Gaines 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    Romania-- Tuesday, December 5, 2023, Task Nightmare conducted Dunker training in Romania. Dunker Training trains and prepared Aviators and the Aircrew how to remove themselves from a downed aircraft in water.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 08:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908269
    VIRIN: 231205-A-CC161-1001
    Filename: DOD_110052151
    Length: 00:08:59
    Location: RO

    1CAB
    Task Force Nightmare
    Dunker training
    Above the First

