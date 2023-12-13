Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1CAB Soldier's Holiday Greeting Clean

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    12.15.2023

    Video by Spc. Valesia Gaines 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    POLAND -- On December 15, 2023, the soldiers of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade sent their families and friends a message this holiday season.

    Soldiers Holiday Video without Graphics

    (Video by U.S. Army SGT Valesia Gaines)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 08:10
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 908267
    VIRIN: 231215-A-CC161-1002
    Filename: DOD_110052117
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1CAB Soldier's Holiday Greeting Clean, by SPC Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    Holiday Greeting
    1CAB
    Above the First
    GenericHolidaySeason2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT