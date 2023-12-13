Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Christmas Drop 2023: Together we go far

    GUAM

    12.09.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Operation Christmas Drop 2023 is the department of defense longest running humanitarian airlift operation.
    This years operation consisted of the U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from the 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, the Royal Canadian Air Force C-130J assigned to the 436th Transport Squadron, a Japan Air Self-Defense Force C-130H Hercules from the 401st Tactical Airlift Squadron, and a Republic of Korea Air Force C-130H from the 251st Airlift Squadron.

    The U.S Partners and Allies achieved a 100% success rate of 210 bundles of humanitarian aid to 58 islands, reaching more than 42 thousand remote Micronesian islanders across an astonishing 1.8 million square miles.

    The operation also serves as an important multilateral joint training exercise to improve the individual and united Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Response capabilities of each participating nation.

    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 00:08
    Location: GU

