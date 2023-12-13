World renowned GAFMB at Ft. Eustis!

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. –U.S. Army Maj. James Payne, Training and Doctrine Command Special Troops Battalion operational staff section lead, discusses details of the ‘German Armed Forces Marksmanship Badge’ events at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 30, 2023. Payne was responsible for coordinating the event with German military counterparts to bring the GAFMB event to JBLE. The event was an opportunity for U.S. service members to experience training and skill-building with U.S. allies, partners, and joint forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)
