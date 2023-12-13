Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    World renowned GAFMB at Ft. Eustis!

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. –U.S. Army Maj. James Payne, Training and Doctrine Command Special Troops Battalion operational staff section lead, discusses details of the ‘German Armed Forces Marksmanship Badge’ events at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 30, 2023. Payne was responsible for coordinating the event with German military counterparts to bring the GAFMB event to JBLE. The event was an opportunity for U.S. service members to experience training and skill-building with U.S. allies, partners, and joint forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 11:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 908022
    VIRIN: 231130-F-JG883-9425
    Filename: DOD_110049620
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY EUSTIS, VA, US

    This work, World renowned GAFMB at Ft. Eustis!, by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    TRADOC
    Marksmanship
    JointForces
    JBLE
    Schützenschnur

