World renowned GAFMB at Ft. Eustis!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/908022" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. –U.S. Army Maj. James Payne, Training and Doctrine Command Special Troops Battalion operational staff section lead, discusses details of the ‘German Armed Forces Marksmanship Badge’ events at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 30, 2023. Payne was responsible for coordinating the event with German military counterparts to bring the GAFMB event to JBLE. The event was an opportunity for U.S. service members to experience training and skill-building with U.S. allies, partners, and joint forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)