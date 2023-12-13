Being financially ready for the holidays

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The holidays are a time for loved ones to spend time together but for some, this time of year can also be financially stressful. Fort Carson's Army Community Service (ACS) has Financial Readiness Specialists available to help you meet your goals this holiday season.