    Being financially ready for the holidays

    CO, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Video by Anissa Connell 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    The holidays are a time for loved ones to spend time together but for some, this time of year can also be financially stressful. Fort Carson's Army Community Service (ACS) has Financial Readiness Specialists available to help you meet your goals this holiday season.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 11:03
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 908006
    VIRIN: 231215-O-EV815-4635
    Filename: DOD_110049365
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: CO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Being financially ready for the holidays, by Anissa Connell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Carson
    colorado
    acs
    financial readiness
    mountain post
    army community services

