Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) 2nd Lt. Mizuki Sakurai, 401st Tactical Airlift Squadron C-130H co-pilot, participates in a cultural exchange with the U.S. Air Force by eating a U.S. military Meal Ready-to-Eat (MRE) at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 9, 2023, during Operation Christmas Drop 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 22:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907931
|VIRIN:
|231211-F-PM645-1011
|Filename:
|DOD_110048435
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, OCD 23: My first MRE experience - JASDF 2nd Lt. Sakurai, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
