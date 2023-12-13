Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OCD 23: My first MRE experience - JASDF 2nd Lt. Sakurai

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.15.2023

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) 2nd Lt. Mizuki Sakurai, 401st Tactical Airlift Squadron C-130H co-pilot, participates in a cultural exchange with the U.S. Air Force by eating a U.S. military Meal Ready-to-Eat (MRE) at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 9, 2023, during Operation Christmas Drop 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 22:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907931
    VIRIN: 231211-F-PM645-1011
    Filename: DOD_110048435
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OCD 23: My first MRE experience - JASDF 2nd Lt. Sakurai, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MRE
    Operation Christmas Drop
    cultural exchange
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force
    OCD 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT