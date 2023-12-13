Brad Bunn, Vice Director, DLA, talks about the new policy of having employees return to work in the office three days a week.
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 16:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907786
|VIRIN:
|231122-D-LU733-8310
|PIN:
|505866-B
|Filename:
|DOD_110047717
|Length:
|00:26:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DLA Return to the Office Discussion with Brad Bunn, Vice Director, DLA (open captions), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT