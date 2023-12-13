Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Return to the Office Discussion with Brad Bunn, Vice Director, DLA (open captions)

    UNITED STATES

    11.22.2023

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Brad Bunn, Vice Director, DLA, talks about the new policy of having employees return to work in the office three days a week.

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 16:55
    Length: 00:26:14
    Location: US

